DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – All schools in Dorchester School District 4 will have an eLearning day on Friday.

The district said all schools will be closed because of unsafe weather conditions from Tropical Storm Idalia.

The northern portion of the county saw heavy flooding in some areas following the storm, along with other impacts.

Students will have the opportunity to complete Learning assignments later if they are experiencing a power outage, lack of internet service, or other barriers.

“All afterschool, band and athletic programs will continue to be canceled until further notice,” the district said.

Dorchester School District Four employees should not report to work Friday.