DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Dorchester District Four students and staff will have an eLearning day on Thursday due to pneumonia.

Officials said that students will learn and complete assignments from home on Feb. 16 after the district identified a case of strep pneumoniae.

“Per DHEC, SC Law requires schools to take measures to prevent the spread of disease in the school and childcare populations by limiting the attendance of students and staff with contagious or infectious diseases at school activities,” the district said in a message on its website.

According to the CDC, Streptococcus pneumoniae is a bacterial infection that is commonly spread through direct contact with respiratory droplets, often within households and crowded conditions.

Symptoms can include fever, headache, stiff neck, irritability, or sensitivity to light or sound. Parents should monitor their child’s symptoms and pay extra attention to rashes that are non-blanching and have small red or purple spots on the skin.

In addition to the eLearning day, officials said that all classrooms in the Harleyville-Ridgeville area, including all buses, will undergo a deep clean on Thursday.