Dorchester School District Two announces breakfast and lunch program

Summerville, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two (DD2) is participating in the Summer Food Service Program beginning June 8, 2020 and continuing through July 31, 2020.

Meals will be provided to all children, ages 18 and under, without charge.

Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all children.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided on a first come, first serve basis.

All meals will be served Monday through Friday from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM.

Site locations are listed below.

Alston Bailey Elementary: 820 West 5th North St., Summerville, SC

Fort Dorchester High: 8500 Patriot Blvd., Summerville, SC

Flowertown Elementary: 20 King Charles Circle, Summerville, SC

Oakbrook Elementary: 306 Old Fort Drive, Ladson, SC

Summerville High: 1101 Boone Hill Rd., Summerville, SC

William Reeves, Jr. Elementary: 1003 Dubose School Rd., Summerville, SC

For more information, please call 843-695-4920.