Dorchester District Two asking for public input on attendence lines for new school

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two (DD2) is asking for public input on attendance lines for a new middle school set to open at the start of the 2022-23 school year.

The new middle school will serve the Beech Hill area and is meant to “alleviate overcrowding…at Alston Middle School, DuBose Middle School, Gregg Middle School, and Oakbrook Middle School.

A series of community meetings will be held to give stakeholders the opportunity to provide input on the new proposed attendance lines.

The first meeting will be at Gregg Middle School on January 25 at 6:00 p.m. The second will be at Oakbrook Middle School on January 31 at 6:00 p.m.

The full plan will be presented at the February 14 board meeting.