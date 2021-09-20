Dorchester District Two Board Member censured after arrest for unlawful conduct towards children

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District Two (DD2) board members on Monday voted in favor of censuring a board member after she was arrested on multiple charges of misconduct towards children and in office.

Barbara Crosby was arrested on September 10 after she surrendered to law enforcement on two charges of unlawful conduct towards a child and one charge of statutory misconduct in office.

The charges stem from a September 1 incident in which Crosby allegedly left her two grandchildren — ages four and nine — in her running car, which was parked outside a DD2 board meeting for which she was late.

She reportedly directed a security guard to go watch them after he told her that she could not leave them unattended in the car.

Crosby ignored the guard, according to the report, and continued into the meeting.

During the September 20 meeting, DD2 members cited multiple reasons for concern regarding Crosby’s conduct, including the use of her cell phone during a meeting, her storming out of a meeting, comments made by Crosby during an interview in which she said “God decides who lives or dies” in response to a question about COVID-19 mitigation measures, and the September 1 incident.

“This is about ownership of actions by a board member and the fallout they produced. On behalf of the board, I want to make it clear that this behavior is unacceptable, and the board is committed to our high code of ethics.” Gail Hughes, DD2 Board Member

The vote for censorship was unanimous.