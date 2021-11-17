Dorchester District Two bus driver arrested for inappropriately texting student

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on Wednesday arrested a Dorchester School District Two (DD2) bus driver after inappropriate text messages were discovered between the driver and a 15-year-old student.

Archimedes Bateman II (26) of Summerville was taken into custody and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The messages were discovered by the student’s uncle, who reported that Bateman asked the student to meet, discussed buying drugs, and said he was also texting other students from the bus.

Bateman was given a $5,000 surety bond. DCSO said that more charges could be coming pending further investigation.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.