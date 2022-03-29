DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester School District Two (DD2) Board of Trustees on Wednesday will host a meeting to discuss the current search for the next superintendent.
DD2 has narrowed the search down to three finalists, each of whom presented tentative 45-day transition plans at a Monday night meeting.
The candidates are:
- Dr. Brenda Hafner, current lead administrator for Sumter School District.
- Dr. Shane Robbins, current Kershaw County School District Superintendent.
- Dr. Todd Trimble, current Executive Area Director for High Schools in Orange County, Florida.
The meeting will begin at 3:00 p.m. at the DD2 Administrative Offices and will be livestreamed at this link.