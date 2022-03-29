DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester School District Two (DD2) Board of Trustees on Wednesday will host a meeting to discuss the current search for the next superintendent.

DD2 has narrowed the search down to three finalists, each of whom presented tentative 45-day transition plans at a Monday night meeting.

The candidates are:

Dr. Brenda Hafner, current lead administrator for Sumter School District.

Dr. Shane Robbins, current Kershaw County School District Superintendent.

Dr. Todd Trimble, current Executive Area Director for High Schools in Orange County, Florida.

The meeting will begin at 3:00 p.m. at the DD2 Administrative Offices and will be livestreamed at this link.