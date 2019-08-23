Dorchester District Two cracking down on teen vaping; outlines possible disciplines

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 is cracking down on teen vaping for the 2019-2020 school year.

In a letter to parents this week, the district detailed possible disciplines for students who are caught using tobacco and nicotine products through the use of vaping or electronic cigarettes.

“Last year school administrators saw an increase in the possession and use of vaping paraphernalia and electronic cigarettes by students,” the letter read. “As you may be aware through news reports and other sources, this issue is not unique to Dorchester District Two. District and school administrators feel it is extremely important to implement several strategies to eliminate this problem in order to ensure the health and safety of all students in our care.”

As of August 19th, which was the first day of school for students, the district will utilize the following consequences for the possession and use of these devices at school:

First Offense: 3 days out of school suspension; confiscation; parent/guardian education workshop assigned.

Second Offense: 5 days out of school suspension; confiscation; probation; the parent will be notified in writing and will be advised that the next offense will lead to a referral for expulsion.

Third Offense: Recommended for expulsion and confiscation.

In all instances, devices and smoking paraphernalia will be confiscated and destroyed. When it has been determined that the device has been used to ingest an illegal narcotic material, the district said further disciplinary and/or criminal action may ensue.