Dorchester District Two hosts workshop to get advice from data and medical experts regarding COVID-19 cases

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two is currently considering the best method of learning moving forward during the pandemic.

School officials say the concern is the rise of COVID-19 cases in Dorchester County.

The school board heard advice from data and medical experts during the workshop.

Graphs showed the uptick of cases in the county. As of December 7th, 100 staff members have tested positive for the virus with 255 in quarantine. Also, 129 students have tested positive with 842 students quarantined since December 7th.

Officials note those numbers are low, giving credit specifically to cafeteria workers and bus drivers for their help.

Due to the number of positive cases in the county, officials say the concern is the Christmas holiday.

“Around the holidays, there’s a lot of potential reasons why students could be out. And remembering back to my days as being a principal, you know the holidays always without COVID brought on a lot of extra absences. There’s a lot of family stress, a lot of mental health comes out,” said Thad Schmenk, DD2 Director of Assessment and Accountability.

The next board meeting will be Monday, Dec. 14th at 6 p.m.

If you would like to tune into the DD2 Virtual Workshops, click here.