DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two (DD2) next week plans to end end quarantine and test to stay requirements for students in accordance with new guidelines issued by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

Under the new guidance issued February 22, school districts have the option to suspend quarantine procedures and test to stay programs “when/if a school has had two consecutive weeks with less than 10% of all students and staff having COVID-19.”

The policy is part of the shift to managing COVID-19 as an endemic instead of a pandemic.

February 28 will mark the end of the first two-week review period for DD2. If COVID-19 levels are under the threshold, DD2 plans to “suspend contact tracing, quarantining of all individuals exposed to COVID-19, masking of close contacts, using the Test to Stay program and updating the dashboard on the District website.”

Isolation requirements for those with symptoms and those who test positive will remain the same.

Masks will still be required on buses, per federal law.