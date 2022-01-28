Dorchester District Two limiting internet access on student devices to minimize ‘inappropriate exploration’

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two (DD2) on Friday announced that it will begin limiting internet access on district-issued devices to prevent what the district is describing as “inappropriate internet exploration.”

According to DD2, the new measure will only apply to elementary and middle school students.

Internet access will be available between 5:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m.

After 11:00 p.m., students will still be able to access school work, but not the internet.

DD2 says that it is a “preventative measure to minimize inappropriate exploration by students in grades K-8.”