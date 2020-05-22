Dorchester District Two meal distribution sites will close on Memorial Day

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Eight meal distribution sites in Dorchester District Two will close Monday in observance of Memorial day.
Distribution will resume Tuesday during the normal hours of 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The sites include:
- Alston-Bailey Elementary School 820 West 5th North St., Summerville
- Fort Dorchester High School, 8500 Patriot Blvd., N. Charleston
- Flowertown Elementary School, 20 King Charles Circle, Summerville
- Oakbrook Elementary School, 306 Old Fort Drive, Ladson
- Spann Elementary School, 901 John McKissick Way, Summerville
- Summerville High School, 1101 Boone Hill Road, Summerville
- William M. Reeves, Jr. Elementary School, 1003 DuBose School Road, Summerville
- Windsor Hill Arts Infused Elementary School, 8600 William Moultrie Dr., N. Charleston