Dorchester District Two presents final recommendation for new attendance lines

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two (DD2) Board of Trustees members on Monday presented the final recommendations for new attendance lines for district middle schools.
According to DD2, the lines have not been updated in around 15 years.
To accommodate the growing population, DD2 built East Edisto Middle School. District leaders have been working with the public to determine the most efficient and least disruptive way to divide the student population.
Under the final proposal, students living in the following neighborhoods should be zoned for the new middle school:
- Arbor Village Apartments
- Ashborough
- Ashley Forest
- Barony Ridge
- Beech Hill
- Bluffs at Ashley River
- Boyle’s Plantation
- Branton’s 642 Mobile Home Park
- Branton
- Bridlewood Farms
- Calomet Valley
- Club House
- Colonial Village at Waters Edge
- Creekside MHP
- Crestwood
- Cypress Hill Farm
- Dorchester Estates
- Drayton Oaks
- Durr Acres Edisto Retreat
- Geddisville
- Givhans
- Harts Bluff
- Homecoming
- Legend Oaks
- Madison Ridge
- Mateeba Estates
- Middleton
- Owens Circle
- Palmetto Forest
- Poplar Grove
- Province at Legend Oaks
- Ravenel
- Riverbirch
- Shady Oaks
- Sprucewood
- State Park
- Steeple Pointe Summer’s Corner
- Summerville on the Ashley
- Sunnyfield
- Taylor Estates
- Teal on the Ashley
- The Club at Legend Oaks
- Three Sisters
- Timber Trace
- Victoria Pointe
- Walnut Farms
- Waterside Landing
- Watson Hill
- West Oaks
- Whispering Fields at Legend Oaks
- White Church Place
- Winterseat
District leadership explained that public feedback played a large role in the process. Pushback following the first community input meeting led to changes in the zoning process.
“People are passionate about where they feel their children should go, and I have no problem with that,” Superintendent Joseph Pye said. He went on to say that he believes the new attendance lines will ultimately be best for students and the community.