Dorchester District Two presents final recommendation for new attendance lines

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two (DD2) Board of Trustees members on Monday presented the final recommendations for new attendance lines for district middle schools.

According to DD2, the lines have not been updated in around 15 years.

To accommodate the growing population, DD2 built East Edisto Middle School. District leaders have been working with the public to determine the most efficient and least disruptive way to divide the student population.

Under the final proposal, students living in the following neighborhoods should be zoned for the new middle school:

Arbor Village Apartments

Ashborough

Ashley Forest

Barony Ridge

Beech Hill

Bluffs at Ashley River

Boyle’s Plantation

Branton’s 642 Mobile Home Park

Branton

Bridlewood Farms

Calomet Valley

Club House

Colonial Village at Waters Edge

Creekside MHP

Crestwood

Cypress Hill Farm

Dorchester Estates

Drayton Oaks

Durr Acres Edisto Retreat

Geddisville

Givhans

Harts Bluff

Homecoming

Legend Oaks

Madison Ridge

Mateeba Estates

Middleton

Owens Circle

Palmetto Forest

Poplar Grove

Province at Legend Oaks

Ravenel

Riverbirch

Shady Oaks

Sprucewood

State Park

Steeple Pointe Summer’s Corner

Summerville on the Ashley

Sunnyfield

Taylor Estates

Teal on the Ashley

The Club at Legend Oaks

Three Sisters

Timber Trace

Victoria Pointe

Walnut Farms

Waterside Landing

Watson Hill

West Oaks

Whispering Fields at Legend Oaks

White Church Place

Winterseat

District leadership explained that public feedback played a large role in the process. Pushback following the first community input meeting led to changes in the zoning process.

“People are passionate about where they feel their children should go, and I have no problem with that,” Superintendent Joseph Pye said. He went on to say that he believes the new attendance lines will ultimately be best for students and the community.