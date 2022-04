DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two (DD2) on Friday received an award from the state for energy conservation.

The Energy Reduction Milestone Achievement Award is awarded by the South Carolina Energy Office.

DD2 has made significant upgrades which have yielded a 23% reduction in energy use across its properties. Just since 2019, the use of solar power across DD2 has saved tax payers $120,696.