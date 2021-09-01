Dorchester District Two schools going virtual, roughly 20% of student body absent due COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District Two (DD2) Board members on Wednesday voted to move to virtual learning effective Tuesday, September 7. Students would return to in-person learning on September 16.

According to the district, about 5,085 students were absent due to COVID-19 as of August 31. That accounts for about 20% of the student body.

526 students were out with confirmed positive cases and 4,449 students were out quarantining due to close contact with a confirmed case.

Staff shortages are also a problem due to COVID-19. 75 staff members are out with a confirmed positive case and 38 are quarantined due to close contact with a confirmed case. Additionally, 37 staff members were absent “due to COVID family-related issues.”

The staffing shortage is being felt intensely when it comes to nurses. DD2 says that an average of 10 nurses and unlicensed assistive personnel (UAPs) are out daily, and there are five nurse vacancies across the district. This makes contact tracing much more difficult to do in a timely manner and puts a strain on nurses and UAPS trying to respond to day-to-day issues.

Officials hope the time spent in virtual learning will “to enable many of the students and staff currently out of school due to COVID situations” to catch up and give crews the opportunity to disinfect schools.

The board also approved an adjusted bell schedule for students upon return to in-person learning.

Upon return to in-person classes and for the remainder of the school year, the schedule will be as follows:

Elementary schools: 7:15 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Middle schools: 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

High schools, Givhans and Rollings Middle School of the Arts: 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.