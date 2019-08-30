Dorchester District Two Schools prepare and protect their staff with active shooter training

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) – This school year, Lowcountry students, faculty and staff are all attending classes.

Training sessions for active threats are taking place for all levels of school staff from the custodial side to the principals

During this training session, audience members were shown different methods of protection.

These methods include barricading, fighting, flight and first aid.

“This particular program empowers people to make decisions in which they take their lives in their own hands,” says Director of Security, Preston Giet. “We’ve been in the process of training all 3,000 of our district employees. Everybody Should be trained to know how to respond if you are in that type of situation”,

This training is provided to all members of school staffing, including the front office.

“These victims of an active shooter are not always teachers and students when an active shooter comes through the door, the first victims will be the ones in the office,” says Giet.

Past active threats including Sandy hook and the Orlando Pulse shooting were evaluated during the class.

Audience members told News 2 that these tips and tricks for defense were not only useful for both inside and outside school situations.

“The fact that this happens mostly in businesses and not as much in schools as you would think and how much we spend out in businesses and restaurants it was very good information I was impressed,” says Paula Belken, a Personnel Secretary for Dorchester School District Two.

Some main take aways of the faculty members were learning how to lock out intruders, treating injuries and combating threats with decision making power.

“This craziness never happened before so you really didn’t think about an active shooter coming in but now you see it all the time. It makes you think a little more about protecting yourself and others,” says Cheryl Flowers, a Personnel Secretary for Dorchester School District Two.

With each training session, the school district is hoping to provide their staff with tips, techniques and the option to use the time they have in the most efficient manner

“There’s no more policy that says you just hide in place and wait for someone to get you, they’re allowed to be active in their own destinies,” says Giet.

The next training session for teachers will take place on October 18th