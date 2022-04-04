DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two (DD2) on Monday selected Dr. Shane Robbins as the new superintendent.

DD2’s Board of Trustees met behind closed doors during an afternoon meeting to discuss the matter before coming out of executive session to announce the selection to the public.

Before making the announcement, some board members proposed postponing the vote until community members had a chance to review survey results. That motion failed. Board members said that the surveys would likely be released later this week.

Robbins is currently the Superintendent of Kershaw County School District in Kershaw, South Carolina.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.