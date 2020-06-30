Dorchester District Two suspends high school summer workouts amid spike in COVID-19 cases

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District Two (DD2) announced on Tuesday night that schools will be suspending summer athletic activities for high school students, as COVID-19 cases in the state continue to rise.

The suspension goes into effect July 2 and will be reevaluated July 16, according to DD2. Impacted schools include Ashley Ridge High, Fort Dorchester High, and Summerville High, which had all begun limited athletic activities on June 15.

The move comes out of “an abundance of caution for the health and safety of students and staff.”

