DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two (DD2) on Monday announced an end to quarantine and test to stay requirements in accordance with new guidelines issued by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

Under the new guidance issued February 22, school districts have the option to suspend quarantine procedures and test to stay programs “when/if a school has had two consecutive weeks with less than 10% of all students and staff having COVID-19.”

The policy is part of the shift to managing COVID-19 as an endemic instead of a pandemic.

Monday marked the end of the first two-week review period for DD2. Since COVID-19 levels remained below the threshold, DD2 will “suspend contact tracing, quarantining of all individuals exposed to COVID-19, masking of close contacts, using the Test to Stay program and updating the dashboard on the District website.”

Isolation requirements for those with symptoms and those who test positive will remain the same.