Dorchester District Two transitioning Beech Hill Elementary to virtual learning

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two (DD2) on Tuesday announced that it will transition Beech Hill Elementary School to virtual learning, effective January 20.

According to DD2, “the increased number of positive and quarantined employees has

presented a challenge to safely and adequately staff positions critical to school operations.” The district says that its primary concern is for the health and safety of students and staff, and officials believe that temporarily going virtual is the best way to mitigate further impacts of COVID-19.

Extracurriculars, including sports and extended day programs, will be cancelled during the virtual learning period.

Meals for the week can be picked up at the school on January 20 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Students are expected to return to class on January 28.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.