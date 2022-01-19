Dorchester District Two transitioning some students at multiple schools to virtual learning

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two (DD2) on Wednesday announced that certain grade levels at multiple schools will transition to temporary virtual learning due to COVID-19.

The following groups will transition to virtual learning on Friday, January 21:

Alston MIddle School – 6th Grade

Joseph Pye Elementary School – Kindergarten and 3rd Grade

Spann Elementary School – 4th Grade

Students are expected to return to in-person learning on Monday, January 31.

The district released a statement reading in part:

“With the growing number of COVID-related situations in our schools and the community, Dorchester District Two school operations are increasingly being impacted. The primary concern is for the health and safety of our students and staff. But also, the increased number of positive and quarantined employees has presented a challenge to safely and adequately staff positions critical to school operations.”

Meals will be provided and pick up will be January 20 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Students from Alston Middle School and Spann Elementary School can pick up meals at Alston Middle School. Students from Joseph Pye Elementary School can pick up meals at Joseph Bye Elementary School.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.