(Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two (DD2) on Wednesday announced updated hours at its COVID-19 testing site.

Students and staff can get tested at 115 Devon Road (behind Knightsville Elementary School) in Cottage 28 Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The site is not open to the public.