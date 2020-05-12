Dorchester District Two will hold in-person graduation ceremonies

DORCHESTER CO., S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District School (DD2) leaders announced on Monday that district high schools would be hosting in-person graduation ceremonies in June.

Seniors at Ashley Ridge High School, Fort Dorchester High School, and Summerville High School will return to their campuses to participate in graduation ceremonies on their respective football fields.

The programs will begin at 7:30 a.m. and graduates will only be allowed to bring two guests. Everyone is encouraged to wear masks, and three masks will be provided in each graduation packet. Guests will be seated in the stadiums, with markers placed to denote safe distances between parties. guests will not be allowed to bring in bags, camera cases, umbrellas, signs, balloons, or air horns.

Guests will not be allowed on the field after graduation.

Restrooms will be available, but on a limited basis to ensure social distancing.

Graduates will receive diplomas with covers, and will not shake hands with administrators.

The schedule is as follows: