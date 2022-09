SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Chairmen will face off in a debate on Thursday evening in Dorchester County.

Dorchester County Republican Chairman Steven Wright (Photo: Dorchester County GOP)

South Carolina State Democratic Chairman Trav Robertson (Photo: Dorchester County GOP)

According to Dorchester County GOP and South Carolina Democratic Party, South Carolina State Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson and Dorchester County Republican Party Chairman Steven Wright will face off in a debate in Summerville.

The debate with kick off at 7 p.m. on September 29 at the Summerville Country Club.