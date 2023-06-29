RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Heritage Center will receive $1.5 million in funding to establish a new state-of-the-art facility and greenspace in Ridgeville.

It comes after the South Carolina General Assembly allocated funds for the project, which received approval from Governor Henry McMaster.

“The decision to allocate funding marks a significant milestone in preserving and showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Dorchester County,” said leaders close to the project.

The center will feature interactive exhibits, engaging displays, and immersive experiences that officials say will allow visitors to explore stories, achievements and even the struggles of those who once lived and worked in the county.

The location will also include 81 acres of nature fields, woods, open spaces, and wetlands.

“As the next generation of citizens move into a very bright future for Dorchester County, it is fitting that we always remember the people and the communities that made it possible,” said Senator Sean Bennett. “I look forward to the Dorchester Heritage Center being a place where we can all go to kindle a profound sense of community pride and identity.”

The Dorchester Heritage Center is working to raise the rest of the funds needed for the project.