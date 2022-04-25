DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – A Dorchester District Two (DD2) student is one of only 100 students nationwide selected to receive a JROTC scholarship.

Patrick Lathan is an Air Force JROTC cadet at Fort Dorchester High School. On Monday, DD2 announced that Lathan is among a handful of students across the country who will be awarded the AFJROTC Character-in-Leadership Scholarship, also known as the J-100 Scholarship.

The J-100 Scholarship provides full tuition, room and board at university-owned/on-campus housing, an annual book stipend, and a monthly stipend for four years.

Cadets that display exceptional skills in JROTC can apply for the scholarship, which is meant to encourage selected cadets to pursue careers in either the Air Force or Space Force.