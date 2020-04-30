Dorchester man arrested, Summerville man wanted for home invasion in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) announced on Thursday the arrest of a Dorchester county man for a January 27 home invasion in Holly Hill.

Marquinn Boyd (27) has been charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree assault and battery, and one count of possession of a weapon during a crime.

According to the report, three masked men forced entry into a home on Bass Road and pepper-sprayed the home owners. The suspects went down the hallway, and the victims took shelter in their bedroom. The victims reported hearing gunshots while in their room. After the gunshots stopped, the victims emerged from the room and saw one of the intruders laying on the floor with a gunshot wound to his head; he later died from his injuries.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Melvin Haynes (26) of Summerville. Anyone with information regarding Haynes’ whereabouts should call OCSO or CrimeStoppers.