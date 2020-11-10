Dorchester man searching for wife’s ashes stolen from his home

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A Dorchester man is searching for a invaluable item stolen from his home: his wife’s ashes.

Terry Malone says he was at the grocery store on Friday night when the incident happened. It wasn’t until the next morning when he realized what items were missing.



“Someone had broken in to my house and all they took was 3 things — her ashes was one of them,” says Malone.

Terry’s wife, Jaqueline Malone

The report from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says the items include “a light green 3×3 Protector Fireproof 1190…an antique 12 gauge shotgun…a Red Ryder Daisy BB gun…and his wife’s ashes [that] were in a black velvet bag.”

Malone says he thinks it was a group of thieves because the storage shed they stole weighed about 400 pounds.

“It didn’t have anything in it that was valuable to me, but that thing was 400 pound — had to be 2 or 3 people,” he says.

Box with ashes

Malone says the Summerville Police Department contacted him after they received a call about a damaged safe found under Bacon’s Bridge Road.

“They took it over to Bacon’s Bridge Road and dropped it off the bridge there 3 or 4 times,” says Malone.

SPD’s report states, “further examination of hand rail on the bridge, revealed scratches consistent with location of the safe below. These details led me to believe, suspect or suspects were throwing the safe from the bridge location onto concrete trail numerous times in order to open it via brute force of impact.”

Terry and his wife Jaqueline were high school sweethearts who reconnected decades later. They were married for 6 years before she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.





“She was probably the smartest person I ever knew,” says Malone, “Even though this happened — her dying — I feel like I’m blessed because I had the time with her.”

Malone says he just wants the ashes back; no questions asked.

“When I pass I wanted to be cremated as well and have us put into a double urn. But unless I find them that’s just not going to happen,” he says.

The Summerville Police Department and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office are working on this case. Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 843-554-1111.