Dorchester man sentenced to 5 years in prison for child pornography

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that a Dorchester County man has been sentenced to five years in prison for possessing child pornography.

The news release stated that Daniel F. Agold pleaded guilty on October 14th, to one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

In July of 2017, Agold’s ex-girlfriend made a complaint to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office that she had found files containing child pornography while looking through Agold’s Yahoo email account.

During further investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for the content associated with Agold’s Yahoo email address. According to officials, Yahoo sent the data to detectives with them discovering several emails with attachments that contained images of child pornography.