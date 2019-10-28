Dorchester Paws: Black lab found lying in ditch after being hit by car

WARNING: Some may find photos upsetting or disturbing

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws is caring for a dog who they say was found lying in a ditch after being hit by a car Friday night.

According to a news release, animal control officers found a 3-year-old black lab laying in a ditch.

The pup was rushed to Veterinary Specialty Care in Summerville where doctors determined he had suffered life-threatening injuries from being hit by a vehicle; including several lacerations, multiple frontal sinus fractures, broken teeth, and left hind lameness.

Dorchester Paws said the vet staff was unsure he would pull through.

“Not wanting him to undergo surgery without a name, Veterinary Technicians from VSC started to call him Milo,” they said in the release.

PROVIDED

PROVIDED

Milo underwent surgery to close the four lacerations and have two drains placed over the weekend.

As of now, they said he is stable and showing signs of improvement, but he has required extensive medical bills. Milo was released from the vet Monday morning and is recovering at Dorchester Paws where he is in search of an experienced foster.

“Please consider donating towards our Michael’s Healing Heart medical fund to help support Milo’s medical bills,” said Maddie Moore, Development and Marketing Manager for Dorchester Paws.

You can head to dorchesterpaws.org to make a donation.