SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws is urgently seeking temporary dog fosters as the shelter expects an influx of pets on Thursday

Dorchester Paws says the shelter is anticipating more dogs to come in from local animal control.

“With the anticipated influx coming in, there is no kennel available as Dorchester Paws is already operating in pop up crates which are lining the hallway,” the shelter said in a release. “We are desperate for help…”

Anyone interested in fostering can visit the shelter or email foster@dorchesterpaws.org.

Dorchester Paws is offering name-your-own-price adoptions until December 31.

Fosters only have to pay a minimum of $5 for a fully vetted, microchipped, vaccinated, and spayed/neutered dog.