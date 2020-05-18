Dorchester Paws empties shelter

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws and the Bissell Pet Foundation offered $25 adoptions throughout last week and weekend as part of their “Clear the Shelter” event.

On Monday, they announced that the event was successful and “all of their adoptable dogs have found homes!” This is the first time in two years that the event has been so successful.

Director of Shelter Operations, April Howard, said that usually when the shelter is this bare, it is because they have had to evacuate animals in preparation for a hurricane.

Despite the recent success, the shelter knows that their kennels will soon be full again. They say that they have already seen an increase in phone calls regarding owner surrenders, and they expect many adoptions/fosters to be returned as more people return to work. Additionally, the shelter currently has 253 animals in foster homes, or awaiting surgeries/vaccinations needed for adoption. All animals are spayed, neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before adoption.