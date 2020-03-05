Dorchester Paws flooding due to heavy rainfall

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Heavy rainfall in the Lowcountry is impacting the animals at Dorchester Paws Animal Shelter.

Courtesy of: Dorchester Paws



Recent weather has caused the shelter to flood, with employees resorting to scooping out water with gallon buckets in an attempt to keep the kennels dry.

News 2 is currently at the scene working to learn more about the situation.

Dorchester Paws says that this is the second time in the past month that rain has forced them to close their doors.

The residents and staff at Dorchester Paws are used to the serious impacts of severe weather; with a facility built in 1972, the shelter is forced to evacuate at least once every year during hurricane season.

For the 258 animals currently on site, the ordeal can be frightening.

The shelter is collecting funds to build a new shelter, which they hope to accomplish by the end of 2021.