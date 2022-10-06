DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws will host a new kind of adoption event on Friday, covering the kennels and focusing on matching animals to the right homes.

According to the shelter, adoption counselors will use data gathered by recent fosters to pair animals with families that meet their unique needs.

Officials found a silver lining in Hurricane Ian, which required all 170 animals at Dorchester Paws be taken in by fosters since the shelter floods. During that time, the fosters were able to gain insight on personality traits that may not have been picked up in a shelter environment.

Adoption counselors will use the new information to ensure each animal is going to the right home.

Once paired, families will have a one-week foster period with the animals before officially adopting. Adoption fees are $25.

The event will run from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday. There will be music and freebies for adopters from businesses like Booze Pop Ice Cream Truck and Raising Caine’s.