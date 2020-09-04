Dorchester Paws hosting Labor of Love adoption special

Dorchester County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
DORCHESTER PAWS_1527889732079.JPG.jpg

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws announced on Friday that this holiday weekend, adoption fees will be half-priced as part of their Labor of Love promotion.

Adopters can take advantage of the special from September 4 through 6.

The fees cover spay/neutering, vaccines, and microchips.

The shelter is open Monday through Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for walk-in appointments, and available animals are constantly posted on the website.

Those who are unable to adopt are encouraged to foster or donate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES