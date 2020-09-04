Dorchester Paws hosting Labor of Love adoption special

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws announced on Friday that this holiday weekend, adoption fees will be half-priced as part of their Labor of Love promotion.

Adopters can take advantage of the special from September 4 through 6.

The fees cover spay/neutering, vaccines, and microchips.

The shelter is open Monday through Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for walk-in appointments, and available animals are constantly posted on the website.

Those who are unable to adopt are encouraged to foster or donate.