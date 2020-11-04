Dorchester Paws hosting Virtual Auction

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – On November 1, Dorchester Paws began their second annual Virtual Auction.

The event is expanded this year, as Dorchester Paws is hoping a bigger and better Virtual Auction will help offset some of the fundraising losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the key items being auctioned this year “include original art by Sarah Ferreira, Lowcountry artist, a designer wallet, and limited edition items with reminders of the Lowcountry.”

Also available are baskets with themes like ‘Happy Housewarming,’ ‘Garage Refresh,’ ‘Explore Charleston,’ and ‘For the Office.”

Experiences ranging from a trip to Bali to a wine tasting class are available as well.

The auction will culminate with a live event November 8.

All proceeds will benefit the animals at Dorchester Paws.

Click here to view prizes and place bids.