SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws hosted an adoption event to help animals find their forever home.

“We, in total,” Dorchester Paws director of shelter operations April Howard said, “have had 16 animals go home.”

But it wasn’t just any adoption event.

“Someone stepped forward and paid their adoption fee,” Howard said. “So, it covers everything that we would have charged for a fully vetted animal.”

They say the anonymous donor decided to sponsor all adoptions Saturday after seeing the shelter struggle with overcrowding.

“We’re getting more animals in than we can get out,” Howard said.

It’s an issue Howard says has persisted for months.

“We have just seen an influx in animals,” she said, “whether they’re stray or whether people want to surrender them.”

And the problem is statewide.

“Earlier this week,” Howard said, “it was declared a state of emergency across South Carolina with the amount of animals sitting in every shelter.”

Howard says in addition to overcrowding, their 50-year-old building has several issues.

“As of late,” she said, “we are repairing some structural damage to a few of our kennels where the cinder block is just starting to give way after many years of use.”

She says their facility also floods regularly.

“We always have to watch that,” Howard said. “It does make showing dogs for adoption a little bit more difficult when the courtyards are flooded.”

Howard says the shelter’s greatest need during this time is community support.

“We can’t do it without the community,” she said. “We cannot continue to take animals in that really need our care and support without the community also supporting us, and taking these animals home for us.”

Dorchester Paws is extending its fee-waived pet adoptions through Sunday. “Come adopt,” Howard said. “Come give an animal, any animal their forever home.”