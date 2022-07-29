DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws on Friday announced that the Pet Support Services Department will be open seven days a week beginning July 31.

Previously, the department was only open six days per week. Since the beginning of the year, it has taken in 2,165 animals.



Via Dorchester Paws

The newly extended hours are in response to an increase in intake and community need.

Director of Operations April Howard said that Dorchester Paws hopes to be able to “reunite lost pets with their families a lot quicker and also be a resource for those who found a stray animal.”

Once a Pet Support Coordinator is hired, Howard said that services will be further expanded.

Hours for the Pet Services Department are 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.