SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A malnourished dog was brought into a local animal shelter after being discovered by a good Samaritan.

Dorchester Paws is looking for any information about the owner of a dog who came into the shelter extremely malnourished, dehydrated, and with missing and broken teeth.

“To make matters worse, for her, she is heartworm positive, hookworm positive, has skin issues and is showing clear signs that all her life was meant for, was to be overbred,” said Danielle Zuck, marketing and development director for Dorchester Paws.

Dorchester Paws is offering a $500 reward for any information that will lead to criminal charges in this case.

The animal shelter said the dog, now named Tara, is a loving and happy puppy.