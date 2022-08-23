DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws is asking the public to consider being an emergency foster as the shelter is working to repair a broken water main.

According to Dorchester Paws, a patron struck and cracked the main water line on Monday, which resulted in the shelter being without clean running water for 20 hours.

Via Dorchester Paws

Staff had to use bottled water to fill water bowls, clean kennels, and bathe animals. Volunteers had to take home laundry and dishes to wash.

As of 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, the water line was fixed and the system was being flushed with the hope of a quick restoration.

Still, the shelter took in 19 animals Monday, compounding the existing issue of overcrowding with the new water issue.

Dorchester Paws is now asking anyone with room to open their home to an animal through fostering or adoption.

Applications are available online and in person at the shelter between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.