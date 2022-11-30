DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD – Dorchester Paws has introduced a variety of new payment options, including cryptocurrency, Venmo, and a “donate now, pay later” option.

According to Dorchester Paws, donating cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or Ethereum “is one of the most tax-efficient ways” to offer support. Cryptocurrency donations are non-taxable, “meaning the donor will not owe capital gains tax on the appreciated amount,” and donors can deduct it from their taxes.

Cryptocurrency donations to Dorchester Paws are immediately cashed out to help animals.

Dorchester Paws is also accepting donations via the popular app Venmo. Search @dorchesterpaws to donate.

The donate now, pay later option allows donors to create a payment plan. With this option, donors can help the shelter, especially at times of great need, regardless of their current financial situation.

Donors can also: