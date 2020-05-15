Dorchester Paws offering $25 adoptions

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws and BISSELL Pet Foundation are teaming up to empty the shelter. Adoption fees have been reduced to $25 through Sunday, May 17.

The Dorchester Paws website is updated daily to include new animals that are available as well as information regarding “the pets at foster and updates on teh dogs and cats that are in the shelter currently.” The shelter, located at 136 Four Paws Lane in Summerville, is open for walk-in visitations from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Past Empty the Shelter events nationwide have seen almost 34,000 pets adopted, according to Dorchester Paws. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to less adoptions, and Dorchester Paws hopes that this event will help more animals find a home.