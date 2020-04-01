Dorchester Paws offering virtual meet and greets, open by appointment only

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws wants the public to know that they are open and continuing to help animals in need, offer adoptions, and hand out pet food to owners in need.

However, the shelter could use some help from the public; recently, they have experienced a decrease in adoptions and a 20% decrease in donations.

To encourage more adoptions, the shelter is running a $25 adoption special through April 15.

They are also offering virtual meet and greets with animals for people who would rather not leave their homes. If it seems to be a match, in-person meet and greets are available by appointment only. This ensures proper social distancing practices are followed.

With national guidance suggesting social distancing until at least April 30, it is a great time to get a new pet acclimated to your home.

