Dorchester Paws over capacity, offering ‘purr-icane season’ discount

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws on Friday announced that their feline shelter is far over capacity, with 410 cats and counting currently in a facility designed to house 80 cats.

The no-kill shelter knows that the steady inflow has no end in sight, and is working hard to make space for new intake available. They are offering half-priced adoptions on all cats and kittens. The fee covers spay/neuter procedure, vaccines, and a microchip.

Those unable to adopt, but that would still like to help, are encouraged to foster cats. Fostering helps free up more shelter space, and allows the cats to express their personalities. In turn, shelter staff is able to better match the cat with a compatible home.

If having a cat in the house is not an option, those who would like to help can donate. Donations are critical, as “the shelter’s greatest priority is being able to keep a humane standard of care for [theor] animals,” according to Director of Shelter Operations, April Howard.

The shelter is open every day from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

