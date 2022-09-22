SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws is halting the intake of dogs until further notice due to the shelter being at critical capacity.

Dorchester Paws issued another moratorium Thursday, and any non-emergent cases will not be accepted.

The shelter said if someone finds an animal, they will give out supplies to care for the animal until the intake pause is lifted.

Dorchester Paws is citing the influx of dogs put the shelter beyond the threshold of care with the space being maxed out for pop-up kennels.

“We have been doing our best to be there for our community and have tried to not issue a moratorium but the reality is that we are just not adopting dogs as fast as we are intaking them,” says April Howard Director of Operations for the shelter. “We had to make the decision to halt intakes with our animals’ wellbeing in mind.”

The shelter says they are in urgent of fosters and all dogs up for adoption are $25, excluding puppies. In addition, any dog currently on a five-day stray hold can be reserved and adopted if they are not reunited with its owner.

“We have been seeing an increase since the start of the year with our shelter operating full every day since the beginning of summer. We are urgently asking fosters to step up in this time of need and be the animals voice.”

Fosters who would like to adopt can email foster@dorchesterpaws.org or visit the shelter any day from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

More information can be found here.