DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws is pleading for the safe return of a cat they said was recently stolen from the shelter.

Leaders there said the cat, named Walker, was reserved and waiting to be taken to live with his sister and new family until it was taken by three people on Thursday.

“We won’t judge you, nor ask why you did this, nor ask why you were laughing after doing this, we just need Walker back,” the shelter pleaded.

Dorchester Paws shared a video on its Facebook page which shows three people sneaking Walker out of the facility in what appeared to be a purse.

“Walker did not deserve to be stuffed in a purse, mishandled and placed unsafely in a car,” the shelter said in its post.

Dorchester Paws reported the theft to Summerville Police. News 2 has reached out to the department for more information.

Anyone who recognizes those responsible is asked to contact the shelter or Summerville PD.