Dorchester Paws purchased 6.8 acres of land for future shelter

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An animal shelter in Dorchester County that often faces overcrowding and flooding issues announced Wednesday they have purchased new land to serve as its future home.

Dorchester Paws said it has closed on the purchase of 6.8 acres of land at the corner of Central Avenue and Highway 17A. It comes after a multi-year search for what they said was an “ideal property.”

“We couldn`t be more excited to make this announcement. Dorchester Paws is in dire need of a new facility and today we are one step closer to making our vision a reality,” said Erin Sullivan, Dorchester Paws Board Chairman. “I’d like to extend my sincere gratitude to our board, staff, community partners and loyal donors whose dedication and generosity helped us cross the finish line in securing a site for our shelter.”

Shelter leaders said the new and improved location will have expanded medical care and behavioral treatment for cats and dogs in the county. Once complete, the new home will be the first low-cost spay and neuter clinic in Dorchester County.

Each year, the shelter must raise over a million dollars in private donations to sustain operations. It has spent tens of thousands over the past several years in repairs at the shelter which are only temporary and do not solve underlying structural issues.

“Building a new facility will alleviate these issues and allow Dorchester Paws to provide higher quality care to animals in need,” the shelter said.

Dorchester Paws is currently working on a new three-year strategic plan which they said will “cast a bold vision for its future.”