SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – It was a tearful reunion last week after a missing dog was reunited with his family, hours away from Summerville, after being missing for three years.

Binky, or Mr. B, was found by a good samaritan and taken to Dorchester Paws on March 19. Binky suffered numerous health issues including malnourishment and rotting teeth. He was also severely matted and covered in fleas.

The staff treated Mr. B for his ailments and found a microchip and learned that his owner lived six hours away from Summerville.

The owners were in “utter disbelief” when they were contacted, and a volunteer traveled over six hours to return him to his family.

“Binky’s story is not only heart-wrenching, but a story of the importance of microchips and doing the right thing,” says Lanea Wilson, Manager of Dorchester Paws Pet Support Department. ” If someone would have got Binky scanned when he was first found in Georgia he could have been reunited a lot sooner. Somehow this little guy made it up to Summerville, got loose again, and was finally brought in to be scanned for a microchip.”

Dorchester Paws said microchips are life-saving and are vital to get lost pets back to their rightful owners. The shelter encourages others who find a lost pet to take them to a local veterinary office or animal shelter to get them scanned for a microchip.