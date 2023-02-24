SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Dorchester Paws is running a week-long promotion in an effort to encourage pet adoptions.

The shelter said an increase in owner surrenders and lost pets means they currently cannot house any more dogs.

“To date, over 540 animals have entered the shelter this year,” Marketing and Development Director Danielle Zuck said. “The shelter staff is doing everything they can to humanely care for all the animals but needs the community support to foster adult dogs and lost pets that they find, more than ever.”

Until March 1, all adoption fees for adult dogs will be “name your own price,” meaning adopters can pay whatever they want. There are currently 55 dogs adoptable dogs at the shelter or who are in foster care, according to the shelter.

All adoptions come with a free health exam waiver, 30 days of pet insurance, and a free week of virtual training. The pets are spayed, neutered, vaccinated, heartworm tested, microchipped, on monthly preventative, and vetted.

Those interested in meeting a dog in foster care should email adopt@dorchesterpaws.org to set up a meet and greet.