SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws says they are in urgent need of emergency fosters to take care of animals through the weekend.

The shelter was advised to evacuate their dogs due to anticipated flooding of their center.

“The shelter’s campus floods with just 3 inches of rain so Dorchester Paws is in dire need to get our dogs in foster homes ASAP,” Dorchester Paws said.

Anyone can be an emergency foster, free of charge. Fosters will be given essential supplies to care for the animals they take in.

The shelter has more than 60 dogs in need of fosters over the weekend.

Those able to foster can fill out an application on the shelter’s website and email foster@dorchesterpaws.org to schedule a pick-up time.

More information can be found at dorchesterpaws.org.